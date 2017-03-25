Leader of sex trafficking ring convicted on 30 counts

The leader of a sex trafficking ring that victimized children and adults has been found guilty by an Arapahoe County jury.
Brock Franklin was convicted on 30 criminal counts on Friday, including human trafficking of a minor, pimping a child, patronizing a prostituted child and kidnapping.
The case included six co-defendants and was prosecuted under Colorado's Organized Crime Control Act.
Prosecutors worked with three girls and five women who were victims in the case.
Franklin's sentence will be handed down after habitual criminal proceedings take place in June.
