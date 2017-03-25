Police release names of officer, suspect in fatal shooting

Authorities have released the names of a Baltimore police officer and a man he fatally shot in an incident during which two young children were threatened with a butcher knife.
Police on Saturday identified the dead man as 39-year-old Reno Joseph Owens, a homeless man with no fixed address.
Officer Zachary Wein, 14-year veteran assigned to the SWAT team, has been placed on administrative duty.
Authorities have said a Baltimore family called police Friday morning to report that Owens was holding a knife to a 1-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl at a home where he had spent the previous night.
Relatives told officers Owens was on drugs and had barricaded himself inside a bedroom with the children.
Police say Owens was shot after he refused to drop the knife.
