Health could affect deposition by Daley in torture suit

An undisclosed medical issue could affect whether former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley must give a deposition in a federal lawsuit alleging he ignored evidence of widespread police torture by ex-police commander Jon Burge.
The issue arose after U.S. District Judge Amy St. Eve recently granted an order sealing details about Daley's medical condition. A status hearing was scheduled for Monday.
Despite other attempts to get Daley to provide sworn testimony in similar lawsuits, it's never happened. The city previously settled before Daley could be questioned.
Burge wasn't criminally charged but did serve time for lying about the torture. The still-pending suit involves accusations by Alonzo Smith that detectives beat and suffocated him into confessing to a 1983 killing.
A longtime Daley spokeswoman didn't respond to requests for comment.
Comments