March 26, 2017 11:42 AM

Firefighters concerned about conditions at Bragg station

The Associated Press
FORT BRAGG, N.C.

Firefighters at a fire station on the Fort Bragg have turned to Congress for help with repairs at a fire station that has a leaky roof, holes in the walls, mold, asbestos and even a fire alarm system that's not in compliance.

The Fayetteville Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2nUkmyJ) inspectors have documented the problems at Fire Station No. 7 since at least 2014. Fort Bragg leaders say they don't have the money for the repairs, estimated at $3 million to $6 million.

In a letter to U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson in January, firefighter Michael Griddine said he and others want to know what happened to funds set aside for a new fire station.

Hudson says the working conditions are unacceptable and that he has contacted the Army to investigate.

