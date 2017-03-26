Five-term Democratic legislator Al Adams dies at age 85

Five-term Democratic legislator J. Allen "Al" Adams is being remembered as a progressive voice who fought for public education and helped integrate the Wake County Bar Association.
Family and friends say the 85-year-old Adams died Friday at his home in Raleigh.
Former Gov. Jim Hunt tells The News & Observer of Raleigh (http://bit.ly/2n6SByl) that Adams "was one of the finest progressive political leaders in North Carolina history."
Hunt served as governor for four terms while Adams was first a state representative and then a lobbyist.
In a statement released Saturday evening, Gov. Roy Cooper said Adams "made a positive difference for everyday North Carolinians."
Brown and Wynne Funeral Home is handling arrangements, which weren't complete Sunday.
Comments