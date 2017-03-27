3 Democrats seek Paiva Weed's Senate seat

Three Democrats have announced their intention to run for the state Senate seat held by outgoing Sen. Teresa Paiva Weed.
Newport City Councilman John Florez, lawyer Dawn Euer and educator David Allard have announced plans to run for the seat representing Jamestown and part of Newport.
Florez, a businessman, is known for efforts to ban plastic bags and curtail panhandling in Newport.
Euer is an activist and community organizer who has worked on environmental and other causes.
Allard works for the state education department and has worked for Gov. Gina Raimondo.
Paiva Weed, a Democrat, resigned as Senate president on Thursday and plans to step down soon from the seat she's held since 1993 to take a job leading a hospital industry group.
The election's timing hasn't been decided yet.
