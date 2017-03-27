Utah Democrats welcome veto of bill gutting partisan limits

Gov. Gary Herbert's Friday night veto of a bill that would have allowed him to pack about two dozen of boards and commissions with Republicans was a welcome surprise to Democrats.
Republican Rep. Norm Thurston, the bill sponsor, says the GOP governor originally asked for the legislation because limits on how many board members can be from one political party make it tough to fill boards.
Herbert says he vetoed the bill because he agreed keep partisan limits on boards seen as more political, like the liquor board.
Thurston said Monday he's disappointed in the veto and doesn't know if he'll revive the issue in the future. Legislative leaders have not yet started polling lawmakers to gauge interest in overriding the veto.
Democratic Rep. Brian King told The Salt Lake Tribune he's surprised but appreciative of the veto.
