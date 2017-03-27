Man faces sentencing in killing of Memphis police officer

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities Pause

1:04 Attorney Parisi gets late assignment, needs time to review evidence

0:15 Firefighters douse vehicle blaze on Highway 99

3:20 Watch protesters march and dance in 17th Annual Cesar Chavez March

1:57 Watch water from beautiful lake in Plumas County flowing from spillway for first time since 1997

1:46 Mark Orr's challenges are clear as he returns home to run Sac State athletics

0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened

0:24 Springtime snow 'wet and heavy' in Sierra

1:34 A look at repair efforts at the Lake Oroville dam spillway this week