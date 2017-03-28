Police union opposes hiring recruit suspected in drug sale

Leaders of a Providence police union are opposing the hiring of a police recruit who they say was investigated for selling "bags of suspected cocaine" more than a decade ago.
WPRI-TV (http://bit.ly/2odKi5F ) says a police report says the recruit was 19 when he was allegedly recorded on video selling the bags.
The man wasn't charged as part of a program that gave several suspected drug dealers another chance.
Providence Fraternal Order of Police President Sgt. Robert Boehm says the union wasn't told about the program. He says they don't condone the hiring, calling it a political stunt.
The recruit, who is now 30 years old, must complete academy training.
Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare acknowledged that some recruits have gotten into trouble before, but wouldn't discuss the recruit in question.
Comments