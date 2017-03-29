Lyman Mayor dies after battle with cancer

Lyman Mayor Tony Gillespie has died following a long illness.
Town Clerk Noel Price Blackwell said in a statement that Gillespie died Tuesday at the age of 69.
Gillespie had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer in August. He was undergoing regular cancer treatment at Mary Black Memorial Hospital, but still attended Lyman Town Council meetings earlier this year.
He was elected to the post in June.
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Chapell has been acting mayor since Gillespie's diagnosis. He will continue to serve in that role until a special election is held later this year.
Gillespie served on the Spartanburg County Council from 1990 to 1998. He was also a member of the Spartanburg County Transportation Committee. Gillespie retired in December from Gillespie Insurance.
Comments