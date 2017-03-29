Orrin Hatch says he may not run in 2018 if Mitt Romney does

2:44 AG Sessions says DOJ will cut funding to sanctuary cities Pause

3:21 Nunes gives update on House surveillance probe

1:12 Mother discusses son's severe brain damage after police used batons and Tasers to subdue him

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice'

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on roads, infrastructure, Jerry Brown says

0:46 Grant gets new pool

2:30 Trump signs executive order rolling back Obama’s climate change policies

1:46 Donald Trump Jr. on gun silencers

1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition