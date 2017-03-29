Walker names new UW System regents

Gov. Scott Walker has appointed two new University of Wisconsin System regents.
Walker's office announced Wednesday the governor has selected Mike Jones and Bob Atwell to serve as regents.
Jones works as an attorney with Michael Best & Friedrich specializing in corporate governance. He also has served as vice president of corporate affairs for MillerCoors. He holds a bachelor's degree from UW-Madison and a law degree from Marquette University.
Atwell is the chief executive officer of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. He holds a bachelor's degree from Beloit College and a master's degree in public and private management from Yale.
Their appointments are subject to state Senate confirmation. If approved they'll each serve seven-year terms on the board.
