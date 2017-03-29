National Politics

March 29, 2017 5:51 PM

Camden Mayor Dana Redd won't seek 3rd term, endorses Moran

The Associated Press
CAMDEN, N.J.

Camden, New Jersey, Mayor Dana Redd says she won't be seeking a third term in office.

The 49-year-old Democrat announced her intentions Wednesday on the steps of City Hall, saying it's time for her to "begin a new journey" in her life.

The Camden native served on the City Council and was a state senator before she was first elected mayor in 2009.

During her time in office she has overseen the dissolution of the Camden Police Department, which was replaced by a county regional force that patrols only Camden. She also oversaw the start of a business development boom spurred by the Grow New Jersey program, which rewards employers who invest in struggling cities.

Redd has endorsed City Council President Frank Moran to replace her.

