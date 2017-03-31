Madison homicide victim suffered hate crime 5 years prior

A 46-year-old man who was stabbed to death this week in his downtown Madison apartment also was brutally attacked outside a gay bar in 2011, going on to become an advocate for LGBT victims of hate crimes.
Kathy Flores, statewide anti-violence coordinator for the LGBT advocacy group Diverse & Resilient, tells the Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2oiB4bO ) that Andrew G. Nesbitt, who was gay, suffered multiple broken bones to his face following the attack on Christmas Eve in Oshkosh. His jaw also was wired shut, and he needed emergency surgery to reduce swelling in his brain.
Flores met Nesbitt for the first time a few weeks after the attack. She says that as she lamented the hate she saw in the world, Nesbitt told her he still believed love was more powerful than hate.
