March 31, 2017 7:29 AM

Sheriff's deputy injured in high-speed chase to be suspended

The Associated Press
NAPOLEONVILLE, La.

A sheriff's deputy faces discipline for being a passenger in a car driven by a convicted felon who allegedly led a Louisiana State Police trooper on a high-speed chase.

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Commander Lonny Cavalier told The Advocate (http://bit.ly/2oiZdir ) that the deputy, Denzell Wesley, will be suspended without pay.

Cavalier says Wesley was injured on Feb. 1 when the car flipped and crashed after reaching speeds of 100 mph.

Wesley is currently on medical leave, but Cavalier says his 15-day suspension is expected to begin on April 1.

Cavalier says Wesley violated a department policy instructing deputies to avoid regularly associating with convicted felons.

Wesley has worked for the sheriff's office since May 2016.

