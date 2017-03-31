Trial set for Ward County sheriff facing misdemeanor charges

A midsummer trial has been scheduled for the Ward County sheriff, who faces misdemeanor charges related to an October 2014 incident in which an ill jail inmate died.
On Thursday, Judge Lolita Romanick scheduled a weeklong trial for Steve Kukowski beginning July 10. The judge has also ordered the prosecution to provide Kukowski's attorney Peter Welte with most of its discovery, after failing to provide a witness list.
Special Prosecutor Seymour Jordan says the sheriff failed to get Dustin Irwin medical attention he needed while in custody. Irwin died after being transferred to Burleigh County.
Kukowski is charged with public servant refusing to perform duty and two counts of reckless endangerment. He maintains his innocence.
Kukowski was suspended by the governor last year and faces a removal hearing next month.
