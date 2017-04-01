National Politics

April 1, 2017 10:27 AM

Mourners gather for funeral of black victim of sword slaying

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Mayor Bill de Blasio says a black man who was stabbed to death by a sword-wielding man in New York City should be a symbol of the fight against racism.

The mayor spoke Saturday at the funeral for Timothy Caughman.

The 66-year-old Caughman was alone and collecting bottles for recycling last month when he was attacked from behind with a sword. He staggered into a police station and later died at a hospital.

Authorities say his assailant, James Harris Jackson, is a white supremacist who took a bus last month to New York to target black men. The Army veteran is being held without bail on charges of murder as a hate crime.

His lawyer has said if the allegations hold up, he will need to address "obvious psychological issues."

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos