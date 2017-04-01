Former Macon mayor gets bridge named after him

Former Macon Mayor Lee Robinson is being honored not far from where he was buried.
Robinson, who died of colon cancer in November 2015, is buried in Riverside Cemetery, close to Interstate 75. Members of the Macon-Bibb County legislative delegation led by state Rep. Allen Peake honored Robinson by naming a nearby bridge as the Wm. Lee Robinson Memorial Bridge.
The Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2oLpgL9 ) officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation joined local leaders for a Friday ceremony in Robinson's honor.
A graduate of Bibb County schools and Georgia Tech, Robinson enlisted in the Army, where he earned three Bronze Stars. He continued to serve in the Army Reserves for 31 years, rising to the rank of colonel.
He served as Macon's mayor from 1987 until 1991.
