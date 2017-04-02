GOP leader of Maine Senate urging colleagues to be civil

5:40 Sacramento's Historic City Cemetery rose garden thrives after controversy Pause

1:02 Colombia: More than 150 people dead after intense rains

0:49 Jerry Brown optimistic about disaster relief from Trump

2:07 James Reed talks about losing his childhood friend to mental illness

1:07 'I'm Quitting': Impact of California's new $2-a-pack tax hike

13:08 Final Four postgame: Oregon talks stinging defeat, season to build on

1:24 America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space

1:02 Councilman Steve Hansen: 'Renaissance' in midtown has driven up housing costs