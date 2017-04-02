Police: Man threatened family member with assault weapon

Police in Paterson say they have seized an assault weapon from a man who was using it to threaten a family member.
Public Police Director Jerry Speziale said officers responded to a report Saturday afternoon of a suspicious man with a weapon.
They encountered the man on the street holding a duffel bag.
During a chase that led police over a fence and onto a roof, he dropped the bag and an AK-style .39mm rifle loaded with a high-capacity magazine was recovered.
The suspect, Angel Green-Valentin of Paterson, faces charges including making terroristic threats and weapons offenses.
It wasn't immediately known if he had retained an attorney.
