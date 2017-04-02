Sioux Falls to set stricter rules on rental registry

1:07 'I'm Quitting': Impact of California's new $2-a-pack tax hike Pause

2:07 James Reed talks about losing his childhood friend to mental illness

1:02 Colombia: More than 150 people dead after intense rains

5:40 Sacramento's Historic City Cemetery rose garden thrives after controversy

13:08 Final Four postgame: Oregon talks stinging defeat, season to build on

0:42 Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space

0:37 Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes'

0:44 It all started here: Dramatic video captured break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition