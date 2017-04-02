Sioux Falls to set stricter rules on rental registry

Sioux Falls officials are drafting stricter rules after many landlords are not following the city's required rental registry program.
City code enforcement manager Matt Tobias tells the Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2nnRKJH ) that officials are currently drafting proposed changes to the ordinance that established the program in hopes that more landlords will comply.
The original mandatory program created in 2003 required landlords to register every three years, but that changed in 2011.
Tobias told city councilors recently that the registry is important to his office's efforts at enforcing multiple codes. He said tenants may not notify a landlord if they receive a violation notice, but if the city is aware the property is a rental then it can directly contact the property owner.
The changes to the ordinance are expected to be introduced to the council later this spring.
