Tester says he'll oppose Neil Gorsuch US for Supreme Court

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana says he will oppose Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court.
Tester said Sunday that Gorsuch did not directly answer questions when the two met or during Gorsuch's confirmation hearing, so Tester based his decision on the judge's past cases.
Tester says he found troubling Gorsuch's record on privacy and that he places corporations over people.
Tester is up for re-election in 2018, though he does not yet have a challenger.
Three other Democratic senators who face elections next year have announced they are backing Gorsuch. Tester has been the target of ad campaigns by conservative groups seeking Gorsuch's confirmation.
His fellow Montana senator, Steve Daines, added pressure by holding a news conference in February with state lawmakers in Helena to promote Gorsuch's candidacy.
