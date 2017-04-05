National Politics

April 5, 2017 5:58 AM

Longtime eastern Iowa police chief quits amid criticism

The Associated Press
FARLEY, Iowa

The police chief in the eastern Iowa city of Farley has quit, saying he can't work "for a city like this."

Chief Rick Wagner says he gave his two-week notice Monday night at the end of a City Council meeting during which he was criticized. A council member requested a performance review of him, expressing concern about a burglary investigation.

On Tuesday Wagner told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald (http://bit.ly/2nXrWWK ): "I decided I cannot work for a city like this anymore." He'd been chief for nearly 15 years.

Mayor Jay Hefel declined to discuss Wagner's status but confirmed that Wagner was the only full-time department member.

Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy says his deputies will continue to handle calls in Farley.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos