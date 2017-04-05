Special prosecutor is requested in killing of Texas deputy

The district attorney's office prosecuting a Houston man accused of fatally shooting a sheriff's deputy at a gas station in 2015 is asking that a special prosecutor be appointed due to a possible conflict of interest.
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg on Wednesday filed a motion asking that her office be recused because her chief of staff while in private practice had represented two witnesses who could testify on behalf of Shannon Miles, the man charged in the killing.
Anthony Osso, one of Miles' defense attorneys, didn't immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
Miles has been charged with capital murder in the death of Deputy Darren Goforth.
Appointing a special prosecutor could delay the case, which has already experienced various postponements due to questions about Miles' competency.
