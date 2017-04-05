Ducey signs bill allowing lawsuits for licensing roadblocks

0:15 Woman falls off Foresthill Bridge taking selfie Pause

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence

1:06 See a Family "Escape Trump's America"

0:55 Democrats should work with Republicans to find road repair solution, GOP lawmaker says

0:46 Is this the Sacramento region's worst high school track?

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension

0:41 49ers on hand for Stanford pro day

1:33 Old greenhouses in the Salinas Valley are being converted to grow pot

1:02 Councilman Steve Hansen: 'Renaissance' in midtown has driven up housing costs