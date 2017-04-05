Judge to mull whether lawyer can quit Arpaio's contempt case

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is due in court Thursday for a hearing over whether his lead attorney can bow out of the lawman's criminal contempt-of-court case just weeks before his trial is scheduled to begin.
Lawyer Mel McDonald hasn't publicly stated his specific reasons for wanting to withdraw from the case. But McDonald has cited an ethical rule that lets attorneys quit cases when their representation would result in violations of professional rules or laws.
Arpaio faces an April 25 trial for prolonging his signature immigration patrols for 17 months after a judge in a racial profiling case ordered them stopped.
The former sheriff has acknowledged prolonging his patrols, but he says his defiance wasn't intentional. If convicted, the 84-year-old faces up to six months in jail.
