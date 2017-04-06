Vermont Senate repeals call for constitutional convention

1:57 Assemblyman Phil Ting doubts BOE can fix itself Pause

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence

1:06 See a Family "Escape Trump's America"

1:20 Violent confrontation with police begins

0:41 49ers on hand for Stanford pro day

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension

1:02 Councilman Steve Hansen: 'Renaissance' in midtown has driven up housing costs

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

1:07 'I'm Quitting': Impact of California's new $2-a-pack tax hike