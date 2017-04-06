Bill to create coin for Purple Heart Hall in NY gets support

A congressman from the Hudson Valley says there are 55 co-sponsors for legislation to create a commemorative coin for the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.
Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney recently introduced the bill to honor the museum about 60 miles north of New York City with a coin from the U.S. Mint.
The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor is dedicated to Purple Heart recipients. The hall is located at the camp where Gen. George Washington first awarded the forerunner to the Purple Heart in 1782.
Maloney says proceeds from the program will help support the museum in New Windsor.
