State offering child abuse prevention program grants

Arizona officials say they have nearly $600,000 available to give to nonprofit groups that offer child abuse prevention programs.
The money available from the Governor's Office of Youth, Faith and Family comes from payments by drivers for special Child Abuse Prevention license plates and matching contributions. The cash is awarded yearly through a grant program run by the agency.
The license plates sell for $25 and more than half that money goes into the abuse prevention fund. Several charitable groups match the funds to add to the total available each year.
Last year, more than $454,000 was awarded to 19 groups for their prevention programs.
Grant applications are available through the agency's website (http://faithandcommunity.az.gov/faith-and-community/grants ) and must be made by April 20.
