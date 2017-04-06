Camping cockatoo: New push to lift bird ban at campsites

A yearslong fight over letting a cockatoo named Tootsie onto Rhode Island campgrounds might have finally reached a compromise.
A proposal to let cockatoos, parrots, parakeets and similar birds onto state-owned campgrounds was vetoed by then-Gov. Lincoln Chafee in 2012. A second attempt stalled in the legislature in 2015.
Now, state Rep. Evan Shanley says he's found a way to make it work after meeting with the state veterinarian and environmental officials and removing language that would have also allowed gerbils, turtles and goldfish. The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on the bill Thursday.
Warwick resident Tom Wharton says his 23-year-old cockatoo is quiet and shouldn't be banned from campgrounds.
Shanley, a Warwick Democrat, took up Tootsie's cause this year. It was originally championed by his Republican predecessor.
Comments