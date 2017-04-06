Camping cockatoo: New push to lift bird ban at campsites

1:06 See a Family "Escape Trump's America" Pause

1:57 Assemblyman Phil Ting doubts BOE can fix itself

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence

0:52 Ryan on Nunes stepping aside from Russia investigation: I fully support his decision

1:38 Gov. Jerry Brown rallies support for tax increases: 'Fixing our roads is basic'

1:20 Violent confrontation with police begins

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension

0:55 Democrats should work with Republicans to find road repair solution, GOP lawmaker says

0:43 South Sacramento middle school closed due to early morning fire