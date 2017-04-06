The Latest: Arizona lawmakers mull school voucher expansion

The Latest on a proposal to expand Arizona's school voucher program to make all 1.1 million public school students eligible (all times local):
10:30 p.m.
A Republican opponent of an original proposal to expand a school voucher program to all 1.1 million Arizona school students says he's now backing the plan after negotiating major changes.
An amendment pushed by Sen. Bob Worsley of Mesa will extend the current growth cap on the program so that by 2022 not more than 30,000 students can get state cash to pay for private school tuition. The current cap is about 5,500 students, with increases each year until the cap goes away after 2019.
Other changes cut the estimated cost of the program from at least $24 million a year to a $3.4 million general fund savings by that year.
Worsley is a key Republican vote for the plan.
The Senate and House both plan to debate the voucher expansion Thursday.
___
6:30 a.m
A yearslong effort to expand school vouchers to all 1.1 million Arizona schoolchildren is coming to a head.
Republican House and Senate leaders have scheduled debates Thursday on the planned four-year phase-in.
The proposal from Republican Sen. Debbie Lesko has been stalled for nearly two months as opposition from a handful of GOP lawmakers and all Democrats left the measure short of votes.
Scheduling debate is often but not always a sign that backers believe they have secured the needed votes.
The Legislature's independent budget office estimated in February the proposal could cost at least $24 million because more public school students are likely to take state cash for private schools.
A cap that expires after 2019 limits current voucher enrollment to about 5,500 students.
