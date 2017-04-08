Massachusetts anti-abortion activists gather for convention

Massachusetts anti-abortion activists are gathering for their annual convention.
Massachusetts Citizens for Life President Anne Fox says abortions have declined in the nation and in Massachusetts and part of Saturday's daylong gathering is to help keep that momentum going.
The convention is being held Saturday at Boston College in Newton.
Fox also pointed to the election of President Donald Trump and the Senate confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch as victories for the anti-abortion movement.
The convention includes experts on abortion laws across the country and speakers who plan to discuss what could happen if the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the United States is overturned.
The convention will also touch on other topics, including how to provide the best end-of-life care.
Comments