Bismarck public schools targets classroom needs

A $57.5 million bond approved by voters on March 7 will be used by Bismarck Public Schools to target classroom needs.
The bond includes school construction projects that will be targeting the middle schools and spread over five years, the Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2nT1y2z ) reported.
Money will be allocated for new additions at middle schools, Century High School, and will allow for renovations at the Bismarck High School.
Over the next five years the booming district is expected to see 977 more high school students and 530 more students at the middle schools.
"I think for the community, they want to know when will this request for building stop," said Superintendent Tamara Uselman. "And it'll stop when enrollment plateaus."
Uselman said student enrollment isn't anticipated to plateau until it hits 14,500 or 15,000 students. The district is projected to reach 14,500 in 2021.
She said she sees the district have enough space for students in the future. She believes technology use will also increase in the classroom, without taking away from content.
"All the talk of one-to-ones, I just always am reminded, and like to remind, that that's not the silver bullet. There's still an art and science to teaching, and a really good teacher can really get kids a lot further with the right tool, but the tool alone can't do it without the right teacher," Uselman said.
Comments