April 8, 2017 7:09 PM

Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck 44-year-old

The Associated Press
FAIRBANKS, Alaska

The Fairbanks Police Department is looking for a driver who fled after hitting a 44-year-old woman who was walking alongside a road.

Police say the woman was walking north along Kathryn Avenue to College Road at 12:40 p.m. Saturday when she was hit by the vehicle. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

Police say the vehicle is described as a dark Chevrolet or GMC SUV or pickup with large tires, and the vehicle has damage to the front and/or passenger side.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Rob Hall at 907-450-7468 or rhall@fairbanks.us

