Democratic US Rep. Perlmutter will run for Colorado governor

Ed Perlmutter, a six-term Democratic congressman from a competitive district in suburban Denver, is entering Colorado's race for governor in 2018.
Perlmutter is considered a Democratic front-runner after making his formal announcement Sunday at a rally in Golden.
Perlmutter was first elected to Congress in 2006 in Jefferson County, viewed as a bellwether on how Colorado votes and a place where independent voters outnumber both Democrats and Republicans.
The congressman joins a field that includes Republican George Brauchler, the suburban Denver district attorney who prosecuted Colorado theater shooter James Holmes. Democrat Cary Kennedy, a former state treasurer, said Sunday she will formally announce her candidacy on Monday.
Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper is term-limited and cannot seek a third term.
