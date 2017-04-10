Gresham, Portland settle lawsuit over filming of police

The cities of Portland and Gresham have settled a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of a woman whose cell phone was seized by a police officer as she recorded an arrest.
The cities agreed to new policies and training regarding the public's right to film police activity. Gresham also agreed to pay $85,000 in legal fees. Since Carrie Medina's attorneys worked the case for free, the money goes to the ACLU Foundation of Oregon.
Medina said a Gresham officer seized her phone in 2013 as she livestreamed the arrest of a young man at a light-rail stop in downtown Portland. She said Monday that bystanders should not feel afraid to exercise their rights.
Gresham spokeswoman Elizabeth Coffey says the city adopted new procedures shortly after the incident and is thankful the matter is resolved.
