Wyoming Democrats elect Barbuto state chairman

A Bernie Sanders supporter has ousted a supporter of Hillary Clinton to become chairman of the Wyoming Democratic Party.
Former state lawmaker Joe Barbuto won the party's top state post during a party meeting in Sheridan on Saturday.
Sanders won the popular vote in Wyoming's Democratic presidential caucuses last year but Clinton won the state because of rules favoring the votes of party insiders. That led to an uproar among Sanders supporters in Wyoming.
The Casper Star Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2okCzDn) former Chairwoman Ana Cuprill and Vice Chairman Bruce Palmer both pledged to Clinton and ran for re-election. Both lost.
Barbuto is from Rock Springs and served in the Wyoming House from 2009-2012. The party elected Erin O'Doherty of Laramie vice chairwoman.
