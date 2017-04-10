New Mexico congresswoman raises $892K for gubernatorial bid

U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham has raised more than $892,000 since announcing her candidacy for the 2018 governor's race.
A campaign finance report filed Monday shows the New Mexico Democrat has close to three-quarters of a million dollars on hand as she continues her campaign.
Lujan Grisham was the first to declare her interest in the state's top job. Second-term GOP Gov. Susana Martinez cannot run again because of term limits, and no Republicans have entered the race so far.
State Attorney General Hector Balderas is expected in the coming weeks to decide whether he'll run. Balderas' account has a cash balance of more than $680,000.
Most of Lujan Grisham's donations were small and came from individuals. However, she did receive dozens of larger donations from political action committees, lawyers and others.
