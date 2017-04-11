National Politics

April 11, 2017 5:55 AM

Teen sexting crime back before Colorado Legislature

The Associated Press
DENVER

Frequent teen sexting has given Colorado a dilemma when it comes to criminal charges. When is a naughty photo between teens a modern form of flirting? And when is it child pornography?

State lawmakers are going to debate the topic Tuesday when a House committee takes up two sexting measures.

The first bill creates a new crime of posting private images by a juvenile. That's when a youth shares nude photos without the depicted youth's consent.

The second bill makes it a crime for a youth to have a sexually explicit image of himself or herself or of another juvenile.

The proposed new crimes would not be considered sexual exploitation of a child, the current charge. Lawmakers debated teen sexting last year but were unable to settle on a solution.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback' 2:35

House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a 'setback'
Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached 2:23

Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached
Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters 3:13

Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos