Guard recruiter accused of exchanging lewd texts with teen

A Utah National Guard recruiter accused of exchanging lewd text messages with a teenager has been indicted.
The indictment charges 26-year-old South Jordan resident Kyle Ivory with sexual exploitation of a minor and enticing a minor.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports the 17-year-old girl and Ivory met when he tried to recruit her into the Army National Guard. Authorities allege they exchanged the texts between June and November, and the teenager at one point sent nude pictures of herself to Ivory.
Ivory's initial court appearance is scheduled for May 17. Court records don't list an attorney for him.
Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Steven Fairbourn tells the Deseret News that Ivory is a part-time soldier. He was dismissed as a full-time recruiter at schools a few months back.
