Bernie Sanders, National Democratic chair to hold Utah rally

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and new national Democratic Party Chairman Tom Perez will stop in Utah as early as next week as part of a national push to unify Democrats in Republican strongholds and politically competitive states.
Utah Democratic Party Chair Peter Corroon said Tuesday that organizers have not yet settled on an exact date for a Utah rally but it will likely be sometime next week in Salt Lake City.
Perez, a former Labor Secretary, and Sanders, a former presidential candidate whose grassroots support put Hillary Clinton through an extended primary battle, are holding rallies in eight states starting Monday.
Corroon said the national Democratic Party is sending a message of support to party members even in heavily conservative places like Utah.
Sanders defeated Clinton in Utah's Democratic presidential caucus last year.
