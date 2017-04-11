The Latest: Eastbound US 60 reopens after fatal wreck

The Latest on a fatal crash on U.S. 60 near Florence Junction (all times local):
9:10 a.m.
Eastbound U.S. 60 reopened at Florence Junction after being closed for over 10 hours following a fatal crash involving a vehicle that officers by three different police departments chased before they broke off the pursuit.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the Monday night crash injured the driver of the vehicle which had been pursued and killed the driver of another vehicle and injured a passenger in the second vehicle. A third driver was examined at the scene but refused medical treatment.
The DPS says the driver who was pursued was sought in an alleged domestic violence assault in Globe and that officers from Globe, Miami and Superior were involved in the pursuit.
No identities were released.
Florence Junction is 45 miles east of Phoenix.
___
7:50 a.m.
Arizona authorities say one person is dead and another driver hospitalized and in custody following a pursuit and then an apparent wrong-way crash.
The Department of Public Safety says Globe, Miami and Superior police chased an 18-year-old domestic violence assault suspect before breaking off the pursuit about seven miles from where the crash occurred Monday night on U.S. 60 about 40 miles (72.4 kilometers) east of Phoenix.
Trooper Kameron Lee says the suspect's westbound vehicle apparently collided with two others in eastbound lanes.
Lee says a woman driving a second vehicle was killed, her male passenger was injured and a third driver refused medical treatment.
According to Lee, the injured suspect faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and criminal damage stemming from the crash.
No identities were released.
