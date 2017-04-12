Jamestown detective files wrongful termination lawsuit

A former Jamestown detective has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city and its police chief.
Thomas Nagel's federal civil lawsuit claims the city and the chief retaliated against him because of he was president of the police union that represents Jamestown officers, that he vigorously pursued grievances on behalf of his officers and talked to the media.
The city says Nagel was fired in March 2016 for violating 19 department policies. Chief Scott Edinger has declined to comment on the civil lawsuit.
Court documents show Nagel is seeking $300,000 in damages.
Comments