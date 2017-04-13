National Politics

April 13, 2017 1:34 PM

University leaders reject Walker's proposal to rank campuses

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

University of Wisconsin System leaders want to allocate $42.5 million in performance-based funding among campuses themselves rather than use a ranking system Gov. Scott Walker proposed in his two-year budget.

UW System President Ray Cross said Thursday at an Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities hearing that system leaders should determine appropriate metrics for the various campuses, which have unique missions. Walker has proposed ranking the campuses on broad measures including graduation rates, job placement and degrees awarded in high-demand fields.

University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank echoed Cross' remarks in a statement Thursday, saying campuses should not be pitted against each other.

Republican Committee Chair Rep. Dave Murphy held the informational hearing to discuss performance-based funding in higher education.

