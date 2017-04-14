National Politics

April 14, 2017 12:13 PM

7 Itawamba officials switch from Democrats to Republicans

The Associated Press
FULTON, Miss.

Seven Itawamba County officials elected in 2015 as Democrats have switched to the Republican Party.

Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson, supervisors Charles Horn, Steve Johnson and Steve Moore; constables Terry Johnson and Doug Lesley; and coroner Shelia Summerford all made the switch.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal (http://bit.ly/2pB9JhD) reports that many top GOP officials, including Gov. Phil Bryant, House Speaker Phillip Gunn of Clinton, Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Joe Nosef attended the ceremony at the Itawamba County Courthouse.

State Republicans have long recruited Democrats to switch sides, often in groups such as the one announced Thursday.

State Rep. Donnie Bell, who switched to the GOP days after the 2011 election, was given credit for encouraging local officials to change sides.

