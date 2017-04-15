Juneau camping ban goes into effect as new campground opens

A new ordinance taking effect in Juneau will allow police to issue citations to people who have set up camp on private property in the city's downtown.
The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2oe9dWh) that starting Saturday, those caught camping in the area between midnight and 7 a.m. could be issued a citation. The Juneau Assembly approved the new law in February.
The ban on camping on private property has sparked concerns about where homeless people will sleep at night.
Deputy City Manager Mila Cosgrove says a new campground opening Saturday is being considered as an option for people displaced by the camping ordinance.
The campground charges a $5 fee per night but Cosgrove says campers can get a partial refund if they comply with camp rules and clean up before leaving.
