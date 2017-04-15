Boulder County deputies probe triple homicide

Boulder County sheriff's deputies say they're investigating a triple homicide after three bodies were discovered inside a home in Coal Creek Canyon.
Investigators say two men and a woman were found dead in the house after deputies were dispatched to conduct a welfare check requested by a worried acquaintance. They said the bodies showed signs of trauma but sheriff's officials said the cause of death has not been established.
The sheriff's office said in a tweet that a hazardous materials squad was sent to the home to check air quality after investigators saw evidence of drugs. Once that check was completed, detectives went inside to process the crime scene.
The home southwest of the city of Boulder is set about 100 feet back from the road in a wooded area. There are no immediate neighboring homes within view.
