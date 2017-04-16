State police: Oregon senator's wife killed in crash

Oregon State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed the wife of a state senator.
Oregon Public Broadcasting (http://bit.ly/2pmR1h1 ) reports that a semi-truck hauling a box trailer was unable to avoid 54-year-old Leta Baertschiger while she was out walking in the right lane of Interstate 5 near Grants Pass.
Baertschiger is the wife of Herman Baertschiger, a Republican state senator from southern Oregon.
State police are unsure why the woman was walking along the interstate.
Baertschiger is survived by her husband and two sons.
Comments