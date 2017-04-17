National Politics

April 17, 2017 2:54 AM

Effort to build new community college seeks council support

The Associated Press
ERIE, Pa.

Local officials in a Pennsylvania city will decide whether they'll throw their weight behind an effort to build a community college in town.

At least one member of the Erie City Council has said she supports the effort to establish a community college in Erie County. Councilwoman Sonya Arrington told the Erie Times News (http://bit.ly/2oOzrlv ) it would give students a more affordable option.

A previous attempt to build a college in Erie failed because it lacked a major sponsor.

A nonprofit called Empower Erie is leading an economic study for the proposed school.

Several groups have already contributed $300,000 to the current effort and have promised $3.7 million more if the council ultimately votes to create the college.

The council will formally consider a resolution to back the project Wednesday.

