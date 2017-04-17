Mike McGinn, former Seattle mayor, to run again

Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn will try to get his old job back.
McGinn on Monday announced he would challenge incumbent Ed Murray, who defeated McGinn in 2013.
Murray, who led the push to increase Seattle's minimum wage to $15 an hour and has emerged as a critic of President Donald Trump's policies, was not expected to face serious competition for re-election. However earlier this month a man sued Murray, saying 30 years ago he sexually abused him when he was a teen. Murray has forcefully denied the allegations.
McGinn, a former Sierra Club activist and attorney, was a strong advocate for transit options known for riding his bicycle to events. He opposed a $3.1 billion project to replace a downtown double-decker bridge with an underground tunnel, saying the money could be better spent on light rail.
